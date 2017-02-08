Sports Listen

Trending:

USDADoDFirst 100 DaysAir ForceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » VW denies reports board…

VW denies reports board members got early warning of scandal

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 2:43 pm < a min read
Share

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen’s diesel scandal took a rancorous turn Wednesday when the board of directors denied news reports that former chairman Ferdinand Piech had given four members early warning about the U.S. probe into emissions cheating.

The board issued a statement that the four members “rejected all assertions made by Ferdinand Piech as untrue.”

The reports from the Bild newspaper and Spiegel Online say Piech has told German prosecutors that he learned of the probe from an informant and asked CEO Martin Winterkorn about it in March, 2015, then told the four.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Winterkorn has said he didn’t learn of the problem until shortly before U.S. investigators announced it in September, 2015. Investors are suing in Germany, saying Volkswagen didn’t give timely notice of an issue that could affect share prices.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » VW denies reports board…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1918: Army resumes publication of Stars and Stripes

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Hospitalman conducts dental work

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended