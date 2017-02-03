Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Weed 101: Colorado agriculture…

Weed 101: Colorado agriculture office shares pot know-how

By KRISTEN WYATT February 3, 2017 2:16 am < a min read
Share

DENVER (AP) — Want to know how to grow weed safely? Soon you’ll be able to ask the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

The agency is moving past years of skepticism on regulating marijuana. Agriculture officials are telling other states what they’ve learned about regulating a plant that is illegal under federal law.

The department is also working on the world’s first government-produced manual on how to grow weed.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Pot’s commercial popularity has forced state agriculture officials to stop considering marijuana a running joke and start thinking of it as a commercial crop in need of regulation.

Advertisement

Colorado sold about a billion dollars’ worth of marijuana last year, making it a cash crop, the same as many others.

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Weed 101: Colorado agriculture…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended