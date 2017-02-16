Sports Listen

White House taps billionaire to head up intelligence review

By VIVIAN SALAMA February 16, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has asked the founder of a New York-based private equity firm to lead a review of the U.S. intelligence community as President Donald Trump vows to crack down on what he describes as “illegal leaks” of classified information.

A senior White House official said Thursday that Stephen Feinberg of Cerberus Capital Management had been asked to head the review of the various intelligence agencies and make recommendations on improvements to efficiency and coordination.

The official, who spoke anonymously because the matter has not been announced publicly, said that Feinberg’s role is not official until he completes an ethics review.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.
