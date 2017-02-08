Sports Listen

Yemenis stuck in Africa by travel ban arrive in Los Angeles

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:44 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than two dozen Yemenis who were stranded in Africa by President Donald Trump’s travel ban have arrived in Los Angeles.

The group’s flight landed at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport after court orders allowed their travel from Djibouti (juh-BOO’-tee) by way of Turkey. The 27 travelers came out of customs about 90 minutes later.

The State Department had claimed their visas were invalidated as part of a temporary ban on travel from Yemen and six other majority Muslim countries.

The travel ban was halted Friday by a federal judge in Seattle and migrants have begun arriving in the U.S.

Trump administration lawyers have appealed and a higher court that heard arguments Tuesday is expected to rule later this week.

