Yemenis stuck in Africa by travel ban arrive in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than two dozen Yemenis who were stranded in Africa by President Donald Trump’s travel ban have arrived in Los Angeles.
The group’s flight landed at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport after court orders allowed their travel from Djibouti (juh-BOO’-tee) by way of Turkey. The 27 travelers came out of customs about 90 minutes later.
The State Department had claimed their visas were invalidated as part of a temporary ban on travel from Yemen and six other majority Muslim countries.
The travel ban was halted Friday by a federal judge in Seattle and migrants have begun arriving in the U.S.
Trump administration lawyers have appealed and a higher court that heard arguments Tuesday is expected to rule later this week.