1 student dead, 20 injured in stampede at Chinese school

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 21, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6792
|-0.0410
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.0752
|-0.1190
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.7578
|-0.2068
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.7942
|-0.2635
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0368
|-0.1738
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2662
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5596
|0.0385
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.4787
|-0.4049
|5.95%
|S Fund
|41.8559
|-0.9644
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.2516
|-0.1618
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.