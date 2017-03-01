Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 1 student dead, 20…

1 student dead, 20 injured in stampede at Chinese school

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 1:20 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Government officials say one student has died and 20 others were injured following a stampede during a morning bathroom break at an elementary school in central China on Wednesday.

The Puyang county government in Henan province said in a brief notice that the incident is under investigation. A county official reach by phone confirmed the death and injuries but declined to give other details.

Overcrowding and poor building design and construction have been blamed for past crushing deaths and injuries at Chinese schools. Other safety problems have included the use of running tracks made from scrap that sickened students with their noxious fumes.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

China deadliest stampede incident in recent years came during new year festivities on Jan. 1, 2015, when 36 people died in a crush along Shanghai’s riverfront esplanade.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 1 student dead, 20…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.