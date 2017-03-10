10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHO ASKS TRUMP FOR WIRETAP CLAIM PROOF

Sen. John McCain calls on Trump to reveal evidence that then-President Obama bugged phones at Trump Tower — or retract the accusation.

2. WHERE BLIZZARD COULD DROP 18 INCHES OF SNOW

Advertisement

Forecasters say a nor’easter will bring heavy, wind-whipped snow from New Jersey to Maine beginning late Monday.

3. HOW NCAA BRACKET SHAPES UP

Defending national champion Villanova claims overall top seed, with Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga leading their conferences into the basketball tournament.

4. TRUMP TO SEND BUDGET PLAN TO CONGRESS

The president’s $54 billion military spending increase proposal, and deep cuts to domestic programs, face a reality test with Republicans in control, many of whom are already protesting.

4. ABRUPT DISMISSALS OF 46 FEDERAL PROSECUTORS LEAVES VOID

The quick exits aren’t expected to have a major impact on ongoing prosecutions, but they gave U.S. attorneys little time to prepare deputies who will take over temporarily.

5. WHY GOP PUSH TO REPEAL OBAMACARE WORRIES SOME HOSPITALS

Planned cuts to health care will likely leave more poor uninsured — forcing clinics, hospitals and states to foot the bills.

6. TURKISH PRESIDENT INTENSIFIES DISPUTE WITH EUROPEAN NATIONS

Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims “Nazism is alive in the West” after two of his ministers were barred from campaigning in the Netherlands, home to many Turkish expats.

7. UNICEF: 652 CHILDREN KILLED IN SYRIA IN 2016

That makes it the deadliest year yet for the country’s rising generation, the U.N. agency says.

8. RISING OCEAN TEMPERATURES KILL CORAL REEFS AROUND GLOBE

Even if the world could halt global warming now, scientists still expect that more than 90 percent of corals will die by 2050.

9. ‘KONG’ REIGNS AS BOX OFFICE KING

“Kong: Skull Island” amasses $61 million in its first weekend in theaters, easily passing “Logan.”

10. FATHER, SON BATTLE FOR LEAD IN IDITAROD RACE

Mitch Seavey departs a checkpoint five minutes ahead of his son Dallas, about a third of the way through the 1,000-mile race.