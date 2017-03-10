10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHO’S TAKING BRUNT OF TRUMP’S IRE

The president attacks conservative lawmakers for the failure of the Republican bill to replace Obama’s health care law.

2. RELIEF QUICKLY FOLLOWED BY ANXIETY

Americans who benefit from “Obamacare” — and were relieved when a GOP push to repeal it failed — are facing new concerns with Trump vowing to let the law “explode.”

3. WHAT’S LATEST CONCERN FOR PUTIN

Russia’s opposition puts on a nationwide show of strength with dozens of protests across the vast country.

4. GUNFIRE ERUPTS IN CINCINNATI NIGHTCLUB

Police still have no one in custody after the shootout that left one person dead and 15 others wounded.

5. WHERE ISLAMIC STATE MILITANTS ARE BEING PUSHED BACK

U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces say they captured a strategically important air base from the extremists in north Syria.

6. GOOD SIGN FOR CHANCELLOR AT BALLOT BOX

Angela Merkel’s conservative party easily wins an election in Germany’s western Saarland state, an unexpectedly strong performance as Merkel prepares to seek a fourth term in a national vote later this year.

7. TRUMP TO REVERSE COURSE ON CLIMATE CHANGE

The head of the EPA says the president in the coming days will sign an executive order that unravels his predecessor’s sweeping plan to curb global warming.

8. IRAN SLAPS US BUSINESSES

Tehran sanctions what it describes as 15 American companies that support Israel’s occupation of land Palestinians want for a future state.

9. ACROSS ITALY, TOASTS TO TOSCANINI

Celebrations are planned across his homeland to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Arturo Toscanini, one of the 20th century’s most enduring conductors.

10. JUST TWO COUPLES LEFT AT BIG DANCE

The Final Four is set. And in an unusual bit of geography, it’ll be schools from neighboring states out west (Oregon, Gonzaga) against schools from neighboring states in the east (North Carolina, South Carolina).