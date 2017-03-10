Sports Listen

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:17 am 2 min read
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. a href=’https://apnews.com/8556c0dbdc754cf4bead6f627aa88ef6/AG’s-recusal-portends-continued-pressure-on-Russia-meddling’WHY THE TRUMP-RUSSIA QUESTIONS WON’T FADE AWAY ANYTIME SOON/a

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is now the second high-ranking member of the Trump administration to take a hit over conversations with Russia’s ambassador.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

2. WHO USED A PRIVATE EMAIL ACCOUNT TO CONDUCT STATE BUSINESS

Vice President Mike Pence did as Indiana’s governor. Pence’s contacts were sent an email falsely claiming that the governor and his wife were stranded in the Philippines and needed money.

7. HOW RAILROAD THEFTS AND GUNS MAKE A DEADLY MIX IN CHICAGO

Chicago’s biggest rail yards are on the gang- and homicide-plagued South and West sides where most of the city’s 762 killings happened last year.

3. WHERE PEOPLE ARE SHOCKED BY TRUMP, BUT STILL LOOK UP TO AMERICA

Indonesians are flummoxed by Donald Trump’s volatile presidency, but many in the world’s most populous Muslim nation still see the U.S. as a beacon for values they hope will flourish in their own country.

4. ONE NORTH KOREAN FREED, ANOTHER SOUGHT IN NERVE-AGENT KILLING

Malaysian police are condemning the use of a banned nerve agent in the attack and vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

5. a href=’https://apnews.com/d05fddf1609c4fcfb98a035f6388e1a0/Rival-groups-race-for-control-of-Syria’s-Raqqa’RIVAL GROUPS RACE FOR CONTROL OF SYRIA’S RAQQA/a

A major battle to liberate the city from Islamic State militants looms, as the U.S. looks to build on momentum from the battlefields in Mosul.

6. YELLEN TO SPEAK AFTER FED OFFICIALS HINT RATE HIKE IS NEAR

Several Federal Reserve officials are signaling that the central bank is ready to resume raising interest rates as soon as this month.

8. ATLANTA HISTORY TEACHES THE VIOLENT TOLL OF ANTI-SEMITISM

Amid a surge of bomb threats and vandalism at Jewish institutions nationwide, members of Atlanta’s Jewish community have felt a familiar wave of apprehension.

9. a href=’https://apnews.com/e03af6ababa94a078f73487641095735/Briles-says-he-didn’t-cover-up-sexual-assaults-at-Baylor’FORMER BAYLOR FOOTBALL COACH BREAKS SILENCE/a

Art Briles says he could no longer “remain silent” and insists he did not cover up sexual violence by his players or try to obstruct any investigations tied to the assault scandal at the nation’s largest Baptist university.

10. a href=’https://apnews.com/38347b2815eb422c92ca7927177f8c44/The-Nintendo-Switch’s-big-challenge:-luring-casual-gamers’NINTENDO AIMS TO PULL A BIG SWITCH/a

The Nintendo Switch, a hybrid game machine that works as both a console at home and a portable tablet on the go, makes its debut on Friday.

