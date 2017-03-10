Sports Listen

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 6:56 am 2 min read
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP’S REVISED TRAVEL BAN BLOCK EXTENDED

A federal judge in Hawaii disagreed with a government lawyer’s contention that the state hasn’t shown how it is harmed by a suspension in the nation’s refugee program.

2. WHAT RUSSIA PROBE WILL FOCUS ON

A Senate hearing will address how the Kremlin allegedly uses paid internet trolls to spread disinformation in the U.S. and Europe.

3. ‘BATHROOM BILL’ MAKING PROGRESS IN NORTH CAROLINA

Lawmakers and the governor hope an end to the legislation would remove any obstacles to expanding businesses and attracting sporting events, but gay rights groups are not happy with the proposal.

4. NTSB TO BEGIN PROBE OF TEXAS BUS-TRUCK CRASH

Federal investigators will examine the scene of a head-on collision involving a small church bus and a pickup truck west of San Antonio that killed 13 senior adult church members.

5. WHO IS PAYING A VISIT TO AN OLD FRIEND

AP talks to casino billionaire Phil Ruffin, who is visiting Trump at a time when the U.S. president likely needs support after a rough couple of weeks in Washington.

6. WHY IT HAS TAKEN SO LONG TO LIBERATE MOSUL

Islamic State militants are mingled among tens of thousands of civilians in the northern Iraqi city and are willing to take the population down with them, laying bare the challenge of asymmetric warfare.

7. POST-BREXIT EUROPE SINKING IN FOR SOME

Poles, who have settled in large numbers in Britain in recent years, express confusion and apprehension as the U.K. triggers the process to leave the EU.

8. PEDESTRIAN DEATHS CLIMBING FASTER THAN MOTORIST FATALITIES

They’ve reached nearly 6,000 deaths last year — the highest total in more than two decades, an analysis of preliminary state data finds.

9. IN LAB SIMULATING MARS CLIMATE, A POTATO GROWS

Experts believe the initial results are a promising indicator that the spuds might one day be grown in terrains as dry and salty as the Martian soil.

10. WHERE TERPS WERE NEVER NO. 1

An AP analysis of more than 1,100 polls shows Maryland, despite winning a national championship, was ranked more times than any other program without ever being No. 1.

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 10 Things to Know…
Top Stories

