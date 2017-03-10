Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » A look at Constitutional…

A look at Constitutional Court ruling on S.Korea’s leader

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 2:18 am 1 min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In a nationally televised ruling watched by millions, South Korea’s Constitutional Court said Friday that it was upholding the dismissal of impeached President Park Geun-hye because she “gravely” violated the law and constitution.

Many of Park’s alleged wrongdoings cited by the court as reasons for her dismissal are linked to her collusion with jailed confidante Choi Soon-sil to pressure companies to donate money to foundations they controlled and take other measures to benefit Choi.

Here is the gist of the verdict that the court’s eight-judge panel approved unanimously:

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

__ Park abused her presidential post and authority for the benefits of Choi in violation of the constitution and other laws on public servants and their ethics codes.

Advertisement

__ Park infringed upon the property rights of businesses and their corporate management rights.

__ Park had a presidential adviser pass on many official documents with sensitive information to Choi in violation of a law that requires civil servants to keep official secrets.

__ Park concealed Choi’s inference in state affairs and denied and criticized speculation about Choi’s actions.

__ Park had initially promised to cooperate in an investigation, but she then refused to undergo questioning by prosecutors and let authorities search her presidential compound.

__ Park’s “acts of violating the constitution and law are a betrayal of the public trust.”

__ “The benefits of protecting the constitution that can be earned by dismissing the defendant are overwhelmingly big. Hereupon, in a unanimous decision by the court panel, we issue a verdict: We dismiss the defendant, President Park Geun-hye.”

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » A look at Constitutional…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USFWS supports global anti-wildlife trafficking initiative

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.