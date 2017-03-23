Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Accused killer of Cambodian…

Accused killer of Cambodian political pundit found guilty

By SOPHENG CHEANG
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 12:08 am < a min read
Share

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court has sentenced a man to life in prison for killing a prominent government critic.

Judge Leang Sam Nath of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court announced the verdict Thursday, finding Oeut Ang, the killer of Kem Ley, guilty of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Oeut Ang, also known by the pseudonym “Chuob Samlab” — “Meet Kill” — has said he shot Kem Ley at a convenience store in the Cambodian capital last July because he failed to repay a debt owed him.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

However, there is considerable speculation that he is a scapegoat, and that the killing was politically motivated because of Kem Ley’s caustic commentaries about Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government.

Advertisement

Cambodia does not have capital punishment.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Accused killer of Cambodian…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.