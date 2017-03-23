Accused killer of Cambodian political pundit found guilty

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court has sentenced a man to life in prison for killing a prominent government critic.

Judge Leang Sam Nath of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court announced the verdict Thursday, finding Oeut Ang, the killer of Kem Ley, guilty of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Oeut Ang, also known by the pseudonym “Chuob Samlab” — “Meet Kill” — has said he shot Kem Ley at a convenience store in the Cambodian capital last July because he failed to repay a debt owed him.

However, there is considerable speculation that he is a scapegoat, and that the killing was politically motivated because of Kem Ley’s caustic commentaries about Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government.

Cambodia does not have capital punishment.