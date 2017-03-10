Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » ACLU blasts congressman for…

ACLU blasts congressman for blocking critics’ Facebook posts

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 4:13 pm < a min read
Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia says a Virginia Beach Republican congressman may have violated his critics’ free-speech rights when he blocked their comments on his personal Facebook page.

The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2nepAC2 ) reports that residents recently complained to the ACLU about their comments being removed from Rep. Scott Taylor’s self-described unofficial page.

The state’s ACLU Executive Director Claire Guthrie Gastanaga says Taylor’s personal page can be viewed as a protected “limited public forum” that constituents use to reach their congressional representative.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

Taylor told the newspaper that the ACLU of Virginia does the same thing on its Facebook page. He also says opponents can reach him via his congressional Facebook page, which is a separate Facebook page, or through other forms of communication.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
All News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » ACLU blasts congressman for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy’s newest STEM attraction

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.