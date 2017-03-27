Sports Listen

Activists: Hong Kong to arrest democracy protest leaders

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 3:47 am < a min read
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong activists say police are planning to arrest student leaders and other prominent figures involved with the huge 2014 “Umbrella Movement” pro-democracy protests, a day after the city picked a new leader.

The Demosisto political party said Monday that police want to charge nine people with committing a public nuisance.

The crackdown, which comes more than two years after the end of the massive protests, could reignite political tensions in Hong Kong as the city prepares for a leadership transfer.

Beijing loyalist Carrie Lam promised to mend political divisions after she was named Hong Kong’s next leader on Sunday.

But the arrests will likely stoke doubts about the authorities’ intentions among residents already worried about mainland China’s tightening grip on the semiautonomous city.

Leave A Comment
