Agustina Castro, Fidel and Raul’s sister, dies in Cuba at 78

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 3:49 pm < a min read
HAVANA (AP) — A family member says Fidel and Raul Castro’s youngest sister Agustina has died in Cuba at age 78.

Juanita Castro tells The Associated Press that Agustina del Carmen Castro Ruz died Sunday at a clinic in Havana. She said Monday that her sister had recently undergone surgery following a hip fracture.

Agustina Castro was the youngest of seven siblings that included Fidel and Raul. She never served in the Cuban government and kept a low profile, unlike her brothers and Juanita, who is a prominent member of the Cuban-American activist community in South Florida.

Fidel died in November at age 90, and Raul remains president.

