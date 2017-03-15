Stocks climb, led by energy stocks and dividend payers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose Wednesday and easily absorbed the latest increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, a move that was widely expected. Bond yields fell, and a turnaround in oil and other commodity prices sent energy stocks to the market’s biggest gains.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,380 as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern time. It had been up through the day, and gains accelerated immediately after the Fed made its announcement.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 84 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,920. The Nasdaq composite picked up 33 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,890. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gained 16 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,378.

THE FED FULFILLS EXPECTATIONS: The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, a widely expected move.

The central bank also indicated that most of its voting members continue to forecast two more rate increases will occur this year.

The Fed is raising interest rates given the improvement in the economy’s strength and uptick in inflation. Recent reports have been so encouraging that some investors had begun to speculate that the Fed may raise rates a total of four times this year, but the central bank’s latest projections cooled that off.

YIELD EFFECT: Bond yields dropped after the Fed’s announcement. The two-year Treasury yield, which is particularly sensitive to changes in Fed policy, plunged to 1.27 percent from 1.38 percent. The 10-year yield fell to 2.53 percent from 2.60 percent. The 30-year yield, which is influenced more by inflation and other factors than the Federal Reserve, fell to 3.12 percent from 3.18 percent.

ENERGY LEADS THE WAY: The price of oil climbed Wednesday, the first time that’s happened in more than a week. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose 88 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $48.60 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, added 77 cents to $51.69 a barrel in London.

That helped lift energy stocks in the S&P 500 index by 1.6 percent, the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

DIVIDENDS SHINE: Stocks in industries known for paying relatively big dividends were also strong. When bond yields drop, it makes the income provided by dividends more attractive.

Utility stocks in the S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent, while real-estate investment trusts climbed 1.3 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar turned lower against rival currencies following the Fed’s announcement. The dollar sank to 113.87 Japanese yen from 114.72 yen late Tuesday. The euro rose to $1.0683 from $1.0632, and the British pound climbed to $1.2268 from $1.2145.

ECONOMIC UPDATES: The Commerce Department said retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in February, and it said sales in January were better than it previously believed. However delays in tax return payments may be holding spending back somewhat.

The Labor Department said consumer prices were 2.7 percent higher in February than a year earlier. After excluding the costs of food and energy, inflation was 2.2 percent. That’s above the 2 percent target set by the Federal Reserve.

A housing market index by the National Association of Home Builders also surged to its highest level since 2005.

JUICY: Fogo de Chao, the Brazilian restaurant chain that serves all-you-can-eat meats, jumped $1.30, or 9.8 percent, to $14.55 after reporting stronger revenue and earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected.

OVERSEAS: In Britain the FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.2 and the CAC 40 in France was 0.2 percent higher. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index lost 0.2 percent, and South Korea’s Kospi was little changed. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1 percent lower.

AP Business Writer Marley Jay contributed.