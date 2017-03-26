Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ahoy, justices! Floating home…

Ahoy, justices! Floating home case winner back to high court

By CURT ANDERSON
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 9:30 am < a min read
Share

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Fane Lozman beat long odds when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with him in 2013 that his floating home was a house, not a vessel subject to seizure by the city of Riviera Beach, Florida.

The justices set a new national legal standard: Not everything that floats is a boat.

It was a long shot they’d even take his case, and the verdict seemed a resounding victory for the little guy in battle with local officials. But by then, Riviera Beach had the floating home destroyed in a dispute over plans to develop the marina where Lozman was living.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Lozman’s fight continues over the city’s refusal to reimburse him the value of the floating home and $200,000 in legal fees.

Advertisement

He hopes the court will take up his case anew.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ahoy, justices! Floating home…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.