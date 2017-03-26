Ahoy, justices! Floating home case winner back to high court

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Fane Lozman beat long odds when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with him in 2013 that his floating home was a house, not a vessel subject to seizure by the city of Riviera Beach, Florida.

The justices set a new national legal standard: Not everything that floats is a boat.

It was a long shot they’d even take his case, and the verdict seemed a resounding victory for the little guy in battle with local officials. But by then, Riviera Beach had the floating home destroyed in a dispute over plans to develop the marina where Lozman was living.

Lozman’s fight continues over the city’s refusal to reimburse him the value of the floating home and $200,000 in legal fees.

He hopes the court will take up his case anew.