Alabama looks to become symbolic ‘right to life’ state

By KIM CHANDLER
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 4:15 pm < a min read
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Alabama want to write a “right to life” abortion ban into the state constitution, even though there’s no sign of U.S. abortion law changing anytime soon.

The Alabama House of Representatives will vote Thursday on a proposed constitutional amendment saying it is state policy “to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children.”

The proposal is largely symbolic unless the U.S. Supreme Court one day restricts abortion. But there is optimism among conservatives that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 law establishing a women’s right to an abortion, could be overturned now that President Donald Trump is in power.

Opponents believe Republicans are just trying to put an anti-abortion referendum on the ballot the same year lawmakers are up for re-election.

