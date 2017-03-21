Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Amid tensions, Kurds celebrate…

Amid tensions, Kurds celebrate spring festival in Turkey

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 6:09 am < a min read
Share

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AP) — Thousands of Kurds have gathered in Turkey to celebrate a spring festival that has traditionally been used to assert the Kurdish ethnic identity and demand more rights.

Turkish authorities permitted the Newroz celebration on Tuesday in Diyarbakir, a mainly Kurdish city in a region where Kurdish militants regularly clash with government forces.

A few people in the crowd are carrying flags with the image of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the rebel Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Police are keeping their distance from the event, allowing Kurdish guards to search people and keep order.

Advertisement

Newroz, the Farsi-language word for “new year,” is an ancient Persian festival that is celebrated in countries including Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Iran.

Topics:
All News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Amid tensions, Kurds celebrate…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.