Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Amid US' Afghanistan uncertainty,…

Amid US’ Afghanistan uncertainty, Russia resurrects interest

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 3:27 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — As America’s 16-year war in Afghanistan drags on, Russia is resurrecting its own interest in the “graveyard of empires.” The jockeying includes engaging the Taliban and leading a new diplomatic effort to tackle Afghanistan’s future, all while Washington leaves the world guessing on its strategy for ending the conflict.

Uncertain of Moscow’s intentions, the Trump administration will stay away when Russia hosts regional powers for another set of Afghan talks next month. Afghanistan’s government is attending. No one has invited the Taliban.

For Russia, which occupied Afghanistan in the 1980s, it’s a surprising turn at the head of the country’s proverbial peace table. For the U.S., it may represent another worrying consequence of a perceived American retrenchment under President Donald Trump.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Amid US' Afghanistan uncertainty,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor performs a dental cleaning on a Colombian patient

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.