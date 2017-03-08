Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Anti-Islam populist Wilders protests…

Anti-Islam populist Wilders protests outside Turkish embassy

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 5:13 am < a min read
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders says Turkey’s foreign minister is not welcome in the Netherlands to lobby for a “yes” vote in a Turkish referendum on constitutional reform that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power.

Amid tight security, Wilders held a brief demonstration Wednesday outside Turkey’s embassy in The Hague to protest a planned rally by Mevlut Cavusoglu to seek support among Turks living in the Netherlands.

Standing in front of a banner saying: “Stay Away! This is our country,” Wilders called Erdogan a “dictator” and said, “We will not help strengthen a dictatorship.”

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The demonstration came the morning after Cavusoglu addressed a rally in the German city of Hamburg and a week before Dutch elections in which Wilders is forecast to make strong gains.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Anti-Islam populist Wilders protests…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.