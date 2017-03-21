Sports Listen

AP Interview: McConnell warns Republicans on health bill

By ERICA WERNER
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 10:14 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is warning fellow Republicans of political consequences if they oppose health care legislation coming up for a vote in the House this week.

In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, McConnell says: “I would hate to be a Republican whose vote prevented us from keeping the commitment we’ve made to the American people for almost 10 years now” to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

McConnell sounded confident that the bill will pass the House and come over to the Senate, where it is currently short of votes. McConnell made clear the bill will change in the Senate so it can pass.

And he made clear he expects President Donald Trump to lean on wavering Senate Republicans.

