AP National News Calendar

Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of March 26-April 1. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.
The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:
SUNDAY: No events of note.
MONDAY: No events of note.
TUESDAY: Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for January, 9 a.m.; Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for March, 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for February, 10 a.m.
THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for February, 8:30 a.m.
SATURDAY: No events of note.
___
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
No events of note.
___
MONDAY, MARCH 27
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments and issues orders.
WASHINGTON — Pro-Israeli AIPAC policy conference. Tentative schedule: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu via satellite. Also: Isaac Herzog, Israeli opposition leader; House Speaker Paul Ryan; U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
___
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.
WASHINGTON — Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, commander of U.S. European Command, testifies at House Armed Services Committee on Russian activity and security challenges in Europe.
WASHINGTON — Budget hearing for Corporation for Public Broadcasting, House Appropriations subcommittee.
WASHINGTON — House intelligence committee open hearing.
WASHINGTON — Pro-Israeli AIPAC policy conference. Tentative schedule: House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Robert Menendez.
___
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.
___
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
WASHINGTON — Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen to meet Trump at the White House.
___
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
No events of note.
___
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
No events of note.