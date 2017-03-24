Sports Listen

AP National News Calendar

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2017
Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of March 26-April 1. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: No events of note.

TUESDAY: Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for January, 9 a.m.; Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for March, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY: National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for February, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for February, 8:30 a.m.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

___

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

No events of note.

___

MONDAY, MARCH 27

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments and issues orders.

WASHINGTON — Pro-Israeli AIPAC policy conference. Tentative schedule: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu via satellite. Also: Isaac Herzog, Israeli opposition leader; House Speaker Paul Ryan; U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

___

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.

WASHINGTON — Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, commander of U.S. European Command, testifies at House Armed Services Committee on Russian activity and security challenges in Europe.

WASHINGTON — Budget hearing for Corporation for Public Broadcasting, House Appropriations subcommittee.

WASHINGTON — House intelligence committee open hearing.

WASHINGTON — Pro-Israeli AIPAC policy conference. Tentative schedule: House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Robert Menendez.

___

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.

___

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

WASHINGTON — Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen to meet Trump at the White House.

___

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

No events of note.

___

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

No events of note.

