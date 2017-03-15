Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: Durbin wants more…

APNewsBreak: Durbin wants more security at Chicago rail yard

By MICHAEL TARM
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 4:01 pm < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has told Norfolk Southern this week that it must do more to secure a major rail yard on Chicago’s South Side after three major gun thefts led to many of the weapons circulating in nearby violence-plagued neighborhoods.

The Illinois Democrat says in a letter obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday that the thefts “jeopardize the safety” of residents. And he says it’s “clear that more needs to be done” about security.

Durbin cites thefts between 2014 and 2016 that netted thieves some 150 guns in all. Authorities say most got into the hands of area gangs and drug dealers.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Norfolk Southern didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. But a spokeswoman said earlier this month the company’s doing all it can to prevent more thefts.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: Durbin wants more…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor teaches local nursing students how to check a pulse

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.