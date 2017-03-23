Sports Listen

Arkansas to reconsider letting guns in stadiums, arenas

By ANDREW DeMILLO
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 12:40 pm < a min read
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers will consider exempting college sporting events from a new state law that greatly expands where concealed handguns are allowed.

The Arkansas Senate was expected to take up a proposal Thursday to add the exemption to a new state law allowing concealed handguns at colleges, government buildings, some bars and even the state Capitol. The measure signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday allows people to carry in the locations if they complete eight hours of active-shooter training.

The sports exemption was added to a bill aimed at other concerns about the new law. That bill would exempt the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the state hospital from the gun rights expansion.

The law as-is would let guns into Razorback Stadium while umbrellas remain banned.

