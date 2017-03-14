Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the D.C. area are open under a 3-hour delayed arrival. Option for unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Global stocks drift as…

Global stocks drift as investors await Fed meeting

By YOUKYUNG LEE
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 5:30 am 2 min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Global stock markets drifted in slow trading on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, and a batch of economic and political events later this week.

KEEPING SCORE: Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent to 7,373.68 while France’s CAC 40 fell 0.3 percent to 4,984.99. Germany’s DAX lost 0.1 percent to 11,973.58. Futures augured a tepid start on Wall Street. Dow futures fell 0.1 percent while S&P futures shed 0.2 percent.

ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 percent to 19,609.50 but South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 percent to 2,133.78. India’s Sensex gained 1.6 percent to 29,401.19. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed flat at 23,827.95. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 percent to 3,239.33. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also was steady at 5,759.10. Stocks in Taiwan were higher and in Southeast Asia, markets were mixed.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

U.S. INTEREST RATES: The Fed is scheduled to hold a policy meeting from Tuesday to Wednesday. Most investors expect it to raise rates for only the third time since they went to nearly zero during the financial crisis in 2008. With strong economic reports in recent weeks, expectations that the Fed may stand pat this month have changed.

Advertisement

ANALYST’S VIEWPOINT: “On the one hand, the market ponders a surprise hold, in which massive unwinding of positions could take place with the hike already priced in,” said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG in Singapore. On the other hand, the Fed could raise interest rates from record lows at a pace faster than expected.

BUSY WEEK: The Bank of England, Bank of Japan and other central banks are also holding meetings this week. Many economists expect the Bank of England to hold steady. The British government meanwhile could formally begin the process of exiting the European Union. Margaret Yang, a market analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore, said the so-called Brexit process could begin as early as the last week of March. The Netherlands has its own election this week, where politicians have also railed against the European Union and immigrants.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 115.09 yen from 114.884 yen while the euro slipped to $1.0642 from $1.0653.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 7 cents to $48.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 9 cents to close at $48.40 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, rose 21 cents to $51.56 a barrel.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Global stocks drift as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.