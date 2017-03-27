Sports Listen

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary cities must end

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against “sanctuary cities,” which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he is “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws.”

He says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.

President Trump had said during the campaign that he would “defund” sanctuary cities by taking away their federal funding.

But legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.

Sanctuary cities include New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as many smaller municipalities.

The Associated Press

