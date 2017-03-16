Australia calls for binding conduct code in South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is urging Southeast Asia’s regional bloc and China to conclude a legally binding code of conduct in the South China Sea, voicing Australia’s opposition to the scale of reclamation and construction by China in the disputed territory.

Bishop, speaking Thursday at a forum in Manila, urged the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China “to go further” than ongoing discussions to craft a framework of the code of conduct and to conclude an enforceable code of conduct as soon as possible.

She says the Hague-based arbitral tribunal’s recommendations on a case filed by the Philippines against China can form the basis of that code of conduct. The July ruling invalidated China’s sweeping territorial claims in the South China Sea.