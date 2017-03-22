Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Australia close to resettling…

Australia close to resettling 12,000 Syrian refugees

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 1:26 am < a min read
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is close to resettling the 12,000 refugees from the war in Syria and Iraq it promised to urgently take over a year ago.

Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton said Wednesday all 12,000 have been issued visas and over 10,000 have already been brought from Mideast refugee camps to Australia. The remainder will be resettled in the coming months.

The refugees are in addition to the 13,750 refugees Australia accepts each year.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced in September 2015 that the 12,000 refugees would be resettled as quickly as possible. Abbott was replaced by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull less than a week later.

Advertisement

Peter Shergold, coordinator-general for refugee resettlement in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, said careful screening would hold up the resettlement process.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Australia close to resettling…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.