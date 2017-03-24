Sports Listen

Authorities files terror charges against Antwerp driver

By master
March 24, 2017
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities have charged the Frenchman who drove his car at high speed through a busy shopping area in Antwerp with terror-related offenses.

The Federal prosecutor’s office said Friday that Mohamed R., 39, was charged with “attempted murder in a terror context,” and infractions against the gun law.

After driving through the busy Meir shopping road on Thursday, he was arrested at the port docks. No one was injured.

In the car, authorities found knives, a shotgun and a gas can with an unknown liquid.

An official at the prosecutor’s office said the suspect “was under the influence” but refused to elaborate whether it was drugs or alcohol.

Authorities immediately raised security in the center of Antwerp.

