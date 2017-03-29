Bahrain sentences 2 people to death on terror charges

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Bahrain on Wednesday sentenced two people to death on terror charges and handed down lengthy sentences to 11 others, including a former lawmaker who was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to a statement from the public prosecutor.

Hassan Isa was a senior member of the main Shiite opposition Al-Wefaq group, which was dissolved last year. The other 10 received sentences ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment.

The Bahraini al-Wasat news website said the case involves 24 defendants charged with establishing a terror cell that killed members of the police and was involved in other acts of violence. The group was also found guilty of harboring fugitives, among other charges.

The statement from the public prosecutor said the court ordered eight of the defendants stripped of their nationality. Al-Wasat earlier reported that nine were stripped of their nationality.

Sunni-led Bahrain has jailed thousands of anti-government Shiite protesters accused of violence and terrorism. Dozens have been ordered stripped of their nationality.

The tiny island-nation, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, was rocked by Arab Spring-inspired protests in 2011 and has continued to see low-level violence amid a government crackdown.