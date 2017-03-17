Sports Listen

Basque separatist group ETA to launch disarmament initiative

March 17, 2017
MADRID (AP) — Spanish media are reporting that Basque separatist group ETA is set to announce Friday that it is prepared to disarm within weeks.

Citing sources close to the disarmament initiative, Europa Press news agency reported that ETA’s declaration is aimed at speeding the stalled process. The agency said disarmament would be complete by April 8.

ETA announced in 2011 it was renouncing violence in its campaign for independence for the Basque regions of northern Spain and southwest France. It has yet to disarm or disband. It is blamed for over 800 deaths from 1968 to 2010.

