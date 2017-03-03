Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Berlin truck attack prompts…

Berlin truck attack prompts accord between Germany, Tunisia

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:22 pm 1 min read
Share

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia agreed Friday to speed its acceptance of 1,500 citizens whose asylum applications were rejected by Germany, accepting a 250-million-euro ($264 million) loan to help develop rural regions and create jobs for young people.

The agreement between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi comes in the wake of the fatal attack in Berlin carried out by a Tunisian who drove a truck into a Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens of others. Anis Amri’s asylum request was rejected, but Germany has said Tunisian bureaucratic delays meant he hadn’t yet been expelled. Amri, who was later shot dead in Italy, had pledged fealty to the Islamic State group.

Merkel said she and Essebsi agreed Friday that the identities of some 1,500 Tunisian asylum-seekers rejected by Germany would be resolved by Tunisia within 30 days. Germany will help Tunisia set up a registration system, and identity papers are expected to be issued within a week.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The two leaders did not specify whether the accord would only deal with people believed to be illegal migrants or also those suspected of radicalization.

Advertisement

But Merkel evoked the chaos in neighboring Libya and said Germany would contribute to a system of surveillance on the 500-kilometer (300-mile) border Tunisia and Libya share.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Berlin truck attack prompts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. soldier trains Royal Army of Oman marksman

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.