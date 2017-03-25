Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Biden says if he'd…

Biden says if he’d run for president he could have won

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 10:46 pm < a min read
Share

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says that if he had run for president in 2016 he could have won.

Biden told students at Colgate University in central New York on Friday that he could have won the election but the Democratic primary would have been “very difficult.”

Biden said his son Beau’s battle with brain cancer kept him out of the race.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

The Observer-Dispatch of Utica reports (http://bit.ly/2nS1bWc ) that Biden said anyone who runs for president should be able to “look the public in the eye and promise you they can give you 100 percent.”

Advertisement

Biden says he doesn’t regret not running but added, “Do I regret not being president? Yes.”

Biden says he hopes President Donald Trump, a Republican, “grows into the job a little bit.”

___

Information from: Observer-Dispatch, http://www.uticaod.com

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Biden says if he'd…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.