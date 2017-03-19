Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Big box stores gird…

Big box stores gird for battle with Wisconsin cities

By SCOTT BAUER
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 11:46 am < a min read
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A battle pitting big-box retail giants including Menards and Wal-Mart against Wisconsin towns and cities is headed to the Legislature.

Republican-backed proposals are designed to close the so-called dark store loophole and increase how much the mega-retailers pay local communities in property taxes.

The bills are in reaction to court rulings in Wisconsin and nearby Midwestern states that have helped the retail giants lower the value placed on their stores for levying property taxes.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

The retailers have successfully argued they should be assessed at the same rate as a store that is closed and vacant.

Advertisement

The Wisconsin League of Municipalities is leading the charge to change the law.

The retail stores argue it makes no sense to assess property based on its potential lease value.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Big box stores gird…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.