Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » New Jersey OKs bill…

New Jersey OKs bill pressuring Trump to disclose tax returns

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 3:25 pm < a min read
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump might not make it on the ballot in 2020 in New Jersey if he doesn’t disclose his tax returns under a bill approved by lawmakers.

The Democrat-led Assembly on Thursday approved the legislation inspired by the Republican president’s failure to disclose his tax returns.

It now heads to Republican Gov. Chris Christie to sign or veto. Christie is a longtime Trump ally.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Last week, Hawaii became the first state to send similar legislation to a full floor vote.

Advertisement

The measure requires presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns to appear on the ballot.

Trump broke with nearly four decades of tradition by failing to release his tax returns. Democrats used the issue to raise questions about the contents of the documents.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » New Jersey OKs bill…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.