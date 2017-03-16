New Jersey OKs bill pressuring Trump to disclose tax returns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump might not make it on the ballot in 2020 in New Jersey if he doesn’t disclose his tax returns under a bill approved by lawmakers.

The Democrat-led Assembly on Thursday approved the legislation inspired by the Republican president’s failure to disclose his tax returns.

It now heads to Republican Gov. Chris Christie to sign or veto. Christie is a longtime Trump ally.

Last week, Hawaii became the first state to send similar legislation to a full floor vote.

The measure requires presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns to appear on the ballot.

Trump broke with nearly four decades of tradition by failing to release his tax returns. Democrats used the issue to raise questions about the contents of the documents.