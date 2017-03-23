Sports Listen

Blacksburg officials weigh whether town should become a city

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 1:53 am < a min read
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Blacksburg officials are again considering making the town a city, a change that would increase the number of services it would have to provide.

The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2mtp9Hw ) the town council discussed the issue Tuesday and directed the town manager to prepare a presentation on the possibility.

Towns provide policing, utilities, trash pickup and recreation. Cities must also provide schools, courts and jail, and constitutional officers such as a sheriff, prosecutor and Circuit Court clerk.

The newspaper reports those changes would require Blacksburg to significantly increase its real estate tax rate, though residents would no longer pay county real estate taxes.

Town Attorney Larry Spencer says determining the overall impact would require further study.

Blacksburg previously considered the move in the 1980s.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

