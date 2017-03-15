Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Border agency anticipates years…

Border agency anticipates years to hit Trump’s hiring goal

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL and ELLIOT SPAGAT
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 7:07 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials say the U.S. Border Patrol won’t lower hiring standards to satisfy the president’s order to add 5,000 agents and will need several years to hit its target.

A precise timeline has not been set, but one official says the goal is to hire as many agents as possible in four or five years. Another official says it won’t happen overnight.

Officials at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol’s parent agency, would speak only on condition of anonymity, despite President Donald Trump’s insistence that reporters should only quote people by name.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The hiring surge is a key piece of Trump’s immigration orders that has drawn less attention than his travel ban and plans to erect a wall on the border with Mexico.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Border agency anticipates years…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.