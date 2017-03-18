Sports Listen

Bria, AP newsman who flashed Nazi surrender, dies at 101

March 18, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press newsman who flashed word of the German surrender in Italy at World War II’s end has died. George E. Bria was 101.

Bria’s daughter, Judy Storey, says he died Saturday at a New York hospital after his health had declined for a time.

Bria bore witness to Benito Mussolini’s death and covered the Nuremberg war crimes trials. Later, as a senior foreign news editor at AP’s New York headquarters, he helped define and shape the day’s news and prepare generations of journalists to cover the world.

He also served as chief U.N. correspondent and a widely published gardening columnist.

AP Executive Editor Sally Buzbee says Bria “exemplified the best of the AP during a long, distinguished career.”

He started working at AP in Boston in 1942.

The Associated Press

