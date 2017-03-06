Bridge over I-64 to be named after slain Virginia trooper

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A bridge in Newport News will be named after a Virginia trooper who was killed last year at a Richmond bus station.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently approved legislation that would name the State Route 143 bridge at exit 255 over I-64 in Newport News as the “Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge.”

Dermyer was killed in March 2016 by a gunman at a Greyhound bus station while police were holding a counterterrorism training exercise. The 37-year-old is survived by his wife and two children.