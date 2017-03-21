Sports Listen

Carl’s Jr. parent company names CEO to replace Andy Puzder

March 21, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s has named a new CEO to replace Andy Puzder, who last month withdrew his nomination to be Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. says Puzder will be replaced in April by Jason Marker, who most recently was president of Yum Brands Inc.’s Kentucky Fried Chicken in the U.S.

Puzder withdrew his nomination to be Labor Secretary in February after Senate Republicans became troubled about his acknowledgement that he belatedly paid taxes on a former housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the United States.

Puzder, who has been CEO of CKE since 2000, said in a statement issued by CKE that he had expressed his desire to have the company plan for succession about a year ago.

