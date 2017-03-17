Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Chaffetz: Intruder was able…

Chaffetz: Intruder was able rattle White House door handle

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 8:45 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight Committee says an intruder on the White House grounds was able to “look through” a White House window and “rattle the door handle” before being apprehended last week.

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz (CHAY’-fits) tells CNN he was told by the Homeland Security Secretary that the person went undetected on the grounds for 17 minutes while President Donald Trump was inside.

Chaffetz calls the incident a “complete and utter total failure.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the intruder breached a 5-foot outer perimeter fence and scaled an 8-foot vehicle gate to gain entry.

Advertisement

The agency stressed the intruder never made it inside White House.

It is still investigating and has put additional security posts, technology enhancements and new response protocols into place.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Chaffetz: Intruder was able…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.