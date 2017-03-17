Chaffetz’ iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Utah challenger

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah is facing an unexpected challenge from a Democratic political newcomer who has suddenly raised nearly a half million dollars.

The election for Chaffetz’ U.S. congressional seat is more than a year away but Dr. Kathryn Allen is tapping into anger over Chaffetz’ recent comment suggesting people should spend their money on health insurance instead of than iPhones.

She has raised $467,000, got a boost from comedian Rosie O’Donnell and a mention on the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC.

It will be Allen’s first run for office in the heavily Republican congressional district.

Chaffetz’ March 7 remarks set off a firestorm of criticism on social media.

He later conceded that his point about people being self-reliant didn’t come out as smoothly as it could have.