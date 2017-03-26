Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » China blocks outspoken academic…

China blocks outspoken academic from returning to Australia

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 8:24 am < a min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — The lawyer for a professor at an Australian university says the academic has been prevented by Chinese authorities from returning to Sydney because he’s suspected of endangering national security.

Chen Jinxue, lawyer for Feng Chongyi, an associate professor at the University of Technology Sydney, said Sunday that border officials at an airport in southern China refused to let Feng catch his flight home.

Feng had been wrapping up a three-week trip during which he was researching human rights lawyers.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Chen said state security officials met with Feng at his hotel in the city of Guangzhou and asked him during a two-hour conversation who he met with in China and in Australia.

Advertisement

China’s Ministry of Public Security and authorities in Guangzhou did not respond to calls and faxed requests for comment.

Topics:
All News Business News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » China blocks outspoken academic…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.