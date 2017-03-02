Sports Listen

China seeks global support for cyber sovereignty framework

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 1:24 am < a min read
BEIJING (AP) — China is seeking international cooperation in its drive to tighten regulation of the internet and says it will beef up its cyberwarfare capabilities to defend against foreign threats.

China’s foreign ministry this week unveiled its first cyber policy paper that codifies the Communist Party leadership’s longstanding claim that countries should wield sovereign authority over all cyber-related matters within their territory. China has long defended its right to impose its own standards in areas such as censorship, data privacy and business.

The sovereignty argument has underpinned China’s justification for a massive internet censorship apparatus that critics say hampers free speech and open trade. China blocks foreign social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

A foreign ministry official said Thursday that cyber security is an important part of China’s military modernization.

