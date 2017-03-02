Sports Listen

Chinese activist’s lawyers slam purported interview with him

By master
March 2, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — Lawyers representing a prominent detained Chinese human rights campaigner have criticized a purported interview with him by a state-run newspaper.

The Global Times said Jiang Tianyong told them he had concocted a story of another rights lawyer having been tortured by police. The other lawyer, Xie Yang, has been held since July 2015 following a crackdown on lawyers and activists.

Jiang was detained in November and has been charged with inciting subversion of state power.

His lawyers said they have not been allowed to meet with him on the grounds that it might lead to the leaking of state secrets. They questioned on what conditions the Global Times could interview him.

Lawyer Chen Jinxie said Thursday that Jiang’s wife planned to sue the Global Times for a “false report.”

