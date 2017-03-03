Sports Listen

Chinese official urges more contacts with Taiwan politicians

March 3, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese official is calling for more contacts between politicians in mainland China and Taiwan amid ongoing tensions between the sides.

The head of China’s legislative advisory body, Yu Zhengsheng, said Friday that China continues its firm opposition to Taiwan’s formal independence and insistence that its leaders accept that the self-governing island is part of China.

Yu said members of his body should increase contacts with elected officials in Taiwan and with ordinary people.

Yu made the remarks in an address at the opening of the annual session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which advises the rubberstamp parliament, whose annual session begins Sunday.

China cut off contacts with Taiwan’s government following the inauguration last May of Taiwan’s independence leading President Tsai Ing-wen.

