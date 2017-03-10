Sports Listen

Church cops? Congregation eyes its own unusual police force

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 1:14 pm < a min read
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — One of Alabama’s largest and wealthiest churches is trying to create its own police department in what experts say would be an unprecedented move.

Legislators are considering a bill that would let Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham establish a police force. Similar bills failed the last two years. This year’s version is slated to be debated in the House before the session ends in May.

The church says it needs its own police officers to keep its members safe and because it often can’t hire enough off-duty officers to oversee its events and two private schools.

Critics say having a department that answers to church officials could result in crimes not being reported. There are also constitutional questions at play.

