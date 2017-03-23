Sports Listen

Colonial Williamsburg considering admission to public area

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 1:51 am < a min read
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is considering charging admission to its Historic Area.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2nKhR2e) that the general area is free. But the foundation requires tickets into homes, shops and museums as well as tours of the Governor’s Palace.

The foundation detailed its concerns to Williamsburg’s city council in a recent memo. It said it loses between $1.3 million and $2.4 million a year when guests enter the property without a ticket.

Colonial Williamsburg has periodically debated the idea. And it restricted access for 60 days in 2013 before the city council required it be reopened.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

