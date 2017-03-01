Sports Listen

Colorado pot club measure clears 1st hurdle

By KRISTEN WYATT
March 1, 2017
DENVER (AP) — Colorado is moving ahead with a first-in-the-nation attempt to allow marijuana clubs.

But the measure that passed a Republican state Senate committee Wednesday evening doesn’t go as far as some marijuana activists hoped.

The bill would allow on-site marijuana consumption at private clubs in willing jurisdictions.

And those clubs may allow indoor pot smoking, despite health concerns about indoor smoking.

Colorado law currently doesn’t ban nor permit pot clubs. The result is a patchwork of local regulations regarding pot clubs. Some existing clubs could be shut down under the bill.

The city of Denver is currently working on rules for bring-your-own pot clubs. Denver’s measure does not allow indoor pot smoking, though the drug could be smoked on outdoor patios in some cases.

The Associated Press

