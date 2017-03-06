Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
WATCH LIVE HUD Secretary Ben Carson to deliver first address to workforce at 1 p.m. EST

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congressman apologizes for crude…

Congressman apologizes for crude joke about Kellyanne Conway

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 10:57 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Louisiana congressman has apologized for making a crude joke about White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Democrat Cedric Richmond made the joke during a comedy routine at last week’s annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner. Citing the picture of Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, Richmond said Conway looked “kind of familiar there in that position.”

The joke fell flat as the room full of journalists, congressional staffers and politicians audibly groaned.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Richmond initially defended the joke, saying he simply meant that Conway looked too comfortable. But Sunday night he issued a statement saying he apologizes to Conway and everyone who found his comments to be offensive.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Congressman apologizes for crude…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.